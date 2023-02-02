Taken from Psalm 122, Laetatus sum ('I was glad') is a coronation anthem that has been sung at every coronation since King Charles I's in 1626.

Sung at the entrance of the monarch, it has been set to music by many composers including Henry Purcell, William Boyce; and most famously Sir Hubert Parry, which was the version played at Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation in 1953.

'I was glad' has also been performed at royal weddings, including Prince William's marriage to Kate Middleton and King Charles III's first marriage to Diana Spencer.

'I was glad' lyrics