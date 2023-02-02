'I was glad' lyrics: What are the words to Laetatus sum?
Here are the lyrics to 'I Was Glad'
Published: February 2, 2023 at 12:13 pm
Taken from Psalm 122, Laetatus sum ('I was glad') is a coronation anthem that has been sung at every coronation since King Charles I's in 1626.
Advertisement
Sung at the entrance of the monarch, it has been set to music by many composers including Henry Purcell, William Boyce; and most famously Sir Hubert Parry, which was the version played at Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation in 1953.
'I was glad' has also been performed at royal weddings, including Prince William's marriage to Kate Middleton and King Charles III's first marriage to Diana Spencer.
Advertisement
'I was glad' lyrics
- I was glad when they said unto me : We will go into the house of the Lord.
- Our feet shall stand in thy gates : O Jerusalem.
- Jerusalem is built as a city : that is at unity in itself.
- For thither the tribes go up, even the tribes of the Lord : to testify unto Israel, to give thanks unto the Name of the Lord.
- For there is the seat of judgement : even the seat of the house of David.
- O pray for the peace of Jerusalem : they shall prosper that love thee.
- Peace be within thy walls : and plenteousness within thy palaces.
- For my brethren and companions' sakes : I will wish thee prosperity.
- Yea, because of the house of the Lord our God : I will seek to do thee good.
More famous hymn lyrics
- 'No, Not One' lyrics
- 'At the cross' lyrics
- 'Now the day is over' lyrics
- 'Beneath the cross of Jesus' lyrics
- 'Amazing Grace' lyrics
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement