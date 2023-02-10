'Now the day is over' lyrics
Published: February 10, 2023 at 1:26 pm
Anglican priest Sabine Baring-Gould wrote the hymn 'Now the day is over' in 1865. He also wrote 'Onward, Christian Soldiers' and 'Sing Lullaby'.
'Now the day is over' lyrics
Now the day is over,
night is drawing nigh;
shadows of the evening
steal across the sky.
Jesus, give the weary
calm and sweet repose;
with your tend'rest blessing
may my eyelids close.
Comfort ev'ry suff'rer
watching late in pain;
those who plan some evil,
from their sin restrain.
Thro' the long night-watches
may your angels spread
their bright wings above me,
watching round my bed.
When the morning wakens,
then may I arise
pure and fresh and sinless
in your holy eyes.
