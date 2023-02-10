Anglican priest Sabine Baring-Gould wrote the hymn 'Now the day is over' in 1865. He also wrote 'Onward, Christian Soldiers' and 'Sing Lullaby'.

'Now the day is over' lyrics

Now the day is over,

night is drawing nigh;

shadows of the evening

steal across the sky.

Jesus, give the weary

calm and sweet repose;

with your tend'rest blessing

may my eyelids close.

Comfort ev'ry suff'rer

watching late in pain;

those who plan some evil,

from their sin restrain.

Thro' the long night-watches

may your angels spread

their bright wings above me,

watching round my bed.

When the morning wakens,

then may I arise

pure and fresh and sinless

in your holy eyes.