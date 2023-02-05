Prolific hymn writer and minister Isaac Watts wrote the hymn 'At the cross' in 1707. Other hymns Watts wrote include 'When I Survey the Wondrous Cross', 'Joy to the World', and 'Our God, Our Help in Ages Past'.

'At the cross' lyrics

Alas! and did my Savior bleed,

and did my Sovereign die!

Would he devote that sacred head

for sinners such as I?

Was it for crimes that I have done,

he groaned upon the tree?

Amazing pity! Grace unknown!

And love beyond degree!

Well might the sun in darkness hide,

and shut its glories in,

when God, the mighty maker, died

for his own creature's sin.

Thus might I hide my blushing face

while his dear cross appears;

dissolve my heart in thankfulness,

and melt mine eyes to tears.

But drops of tears can ne'er repay

the debt of love I owe.

Here, Lord, I give myself away;

'tis all that I can do.