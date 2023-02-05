'At the cross' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'At the cross' also known as 'Alas! and did my Savior bleed'
Prolific hymn writer and minister Isaac Watts wrote the hymn 'At the cross' in 1707. Other hymns Watts wrote include 'When I Survey the Wondrous Cross', 'Joy to the World', and 'Our God, Our Help in Ages Past'.
Alas! and did my Savior bleed,
and did my Sovereign die!
Would he devote that sacred head
for sinners such as I?
Was it for crimes that I have done,
he groaned upon the tree?
Amazing pity! Grace unknown!
And love beyond degree!
Well might the sun in darkness hide,
and shut its glories in,
when God, the mighty maker, died
for his own creature's sin.
Thus might I hide my blushing face
while his dear cross appears;
dissolve my heart in thankfulness,
and melt mine eyes to tears.
But drops of tears can ne'er repay
the debt of love I owe.
Here, Lord, I give myself away;
'tis all that I can do.