Scottish hymn writer Elizabeth Cecilia Clephane wrote the popular Easter hymn 'Beneath the cross of Jesus' in 1868, a year before she died aged just 38

Advertisement

'Beneath the cross of Jesus' lyrics

Beneath the cross of Jesus
I fain would take my stand,
the shadow of a mighty Rock
within a weary land;
a home within the wilderness,
a rest upon the way,
from the burning of the noontide heat
and the burden of the day.

Upon the cross of Jesus
mine eye at times can see
the very dying form of One
who suffered there for me:
and from my stricken heart with tears
two wonders I confess,
the wonders of redeeming love
and my unworthiness.

Advertisement

3 I take, O cross, thy shadow
for my abiding place:
I ask no other sunshine than
the sunshine of his face;
content to let the world go by,
to know no gain nor loss;
my sinful self my only shame,
my glory all the cross.

More famous hymn lyrics

'At the cross' lyrics

'Come Unto Me' lyrics

'Fairest Lord Jesus' lyrics

'Miserere Mei, Deus' lyrics

Authors

BBC Music Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Save when you subscribe today!

Just £4.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Music Magazine today!

Subscribe today!
Advertisement