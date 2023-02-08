'Beneath the cross of Jesus' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'Beneath the cross of Jesus'
Scottish hymn writer Elizabeth Cecilia Clephane wrote the popular Easter hymn 'Beneath the cross of Jesus' in 1868, a year before she died aged just 38
Beneath the cross of Jesus
I fain would take my stand,
the shadow of a mighty Rock
within a weary land;
a home within the wilderness,
a rest upon the way,
from the burning of the noontide heat
and the burden of the day.
Upon the cross of Jesus
mine eye at times can see
the very dying form of One
who suffered there for me:
and from my stricken heart with tears
two wonders I confess,
the wonders of redeeming love
and my unworthiness.
3 I take, O cross, thy shadow
for my abiding place:
I ask no other sunshine than
the sunshine of his face;
content to let the world go by,
to know no gain nor loss;
my sinful self my only shame,
my glory all the cross.