Scottish hymn writer Elizabeth Cecilia Clephane wrote the popular Easter hymn 'Beneath the cross of Jesus' in 1868, a year before she died aged just 38

'Beneath the cross of Jesus' lyrics

Beneath the cross of Jesus

I fain would take my stand,

the shadow of a mighty Rock

within a weary land;

a home within the wilderness,

a rest upon the way,

from the burning of the noontide heat

and the burden of the day.

Upon the cross of Jesus

mine eye at times can see

the very dying form of One

who suffered there for me:

and from my stricken heart with tears

two wonders I confess,

the wonders of redeeming love

and my unworthiness.

3 I take, O cross, thy shadow

for my abiding place:

I ask no other sunshine than

the sunshine of his face;

content to let the world go by,

to know no gain nor loss;

my sinful self my only shame,

my glory all the cross.