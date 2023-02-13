Hymn writer and MP John Bowring wrote the popular Easter hymn 'In the cross of Christ I glory' in 1825, the year he became editor of The Westminster Review. 10 years later he was elected to Parliament in 1835, and in 1854, was made Governor of Hong Kong.

Advertisement

Other hymns Bowring also wrote include 'Almighty one, I bend in dust before The'e, 'As midst the ever rolling sea' and 'Blessed, blessed are the dead'

'In the cross of Christ I glory' lyrics

In the cross of Christ I glory,

towering o'er the wrecks of time;

all the light of sacred story

gathers round its head sublime.

When the woes of life o'ertake me,

hopes deceive, and fears annoy,

never shall the cross forsake me.

Lo! it glows with peace and joy.

When the sun of bliss is beaming

light and love upon my way,

from the cross the radiance streaming

adds more luster to the day.

Bane and blessing, pain and pleasure,

by the cross are sanctified;

peace is there that knows no measure,

joys that through all time abide.

Advertisement

In the cross of Christ I glory,

towering o'er the wrecks of time;

all the light of sacred story

gathers round its head sublime.