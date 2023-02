This popular children's hymn is an African-American spiritual that is thought to have originated in the islands off South Carolina and Georgia during slavery times, and was an appeal to God to help those in need

It has been published in 33 hymnals

Kumbaya my lord meaning

It is thought kumbaya means Come By Here

'Kumbaya my lord' lyrics

Kum ba yah, my Lord, kum ba yah!

Kum ba yah, my Lord, kum ba yah!

Kum ba yah, my Lord, kum ba yah!

O Lord, kum ba yah!

2 Someone’s crying, Lord, kum ba yah!

Someone’s crying, Lord, kum ba yah!

Someone’s crying, Lord, kum ba yah!

O Lord, kum ba yah!

3 Someone’s singing, Lord, kum ba yah!

Someone’s singing, Lord, kum ba yah!

Someone’s singing, Lord, kum ba yah!

O Lord, kum ba yah!

4 Someone’s praying, Lord, kum ba yah!

Someone’s praying, Lord, kum ba yah!

Someone’s praying, Lord, kum ba yah!

O Lord, kum ba yah!