American editor and song writer Sanford Fillmore Bennett wrote his most famous hymn, The Sweet Bye and Bye, in 1868, four years after enlisting in the 40th Wisconsin Volunteers to fight in the American Civil War.

'In the Sweet By and By' lyrics

There's a land that is fairer than day,

And by faith we can see it afar,

For the Father waits over the way

To prepare us a dwelling place there.

Refrain:

In the sweet by and by,

We shall meet on that beautiful shore;

In the sweet by and by,

We shall meet on that beautiful shore.

We shall sing on that beautiful shore

The melodious songs of the blest;

And our spirits shall sorrow no more-

Not a sigh for the blessing of rest. [Refrain]

To our bountiful Father above

We will offer our tribute of praise

For the glorious gift of His love

And the blessings that hallow our days. [Refrain]