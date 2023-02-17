A popular hymn among children and for school assemblies, "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands" is a traditional African-American spiritual, first published in 1927.

Laurie London released it as a single in 1957–58.

'He's got the whole world in his hands' lyrics

He's got the whole world in his hands.
He's got the whole world in his hands.
He's got the whole world in his hands.
He's got the whole world in his hands.

He's got the wind and the rain in his hands.
He's got the wind and the rain in his hands
He's got the wind and the rain in his hands
He's got the whole world in his hands.

He's got the little tiny baby in his hands.
He's got the little tiny baby in his hands. .
He's got the little tiny baby in his hands. .
He's got the whole world in his hands.

He's got you and me, brother, in his hands.
He's got you and me, brother, in his hands.
He's got you and me, brother, in his hands.
He's got the whole world in his hands.

He's got you and me, sister, in his hands.
He's got you and me, sister, in his hands.
He's got you and me, sister, in his hands.
He's got the whole world in his hands.

He's got everybody here in his hands.
He's got everybody here in his hands.
He's got everybody here in his hands
He's got the whole world in his hands.

