'He's got the whole world in his hands' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the spiritual 'He's got the whole world in his hands'
A popular hymn among children and for school assemblies, "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands" is a traditional African-American spiritual, first published in 1927.
Laurie London released it as a single in 1957–58.
'He's got the whole world in his hands' lyrics
He's got the whole world in his hands.
He's got the whole world in his hands.
He's got the whole world in his hands.
He's got the whole world in his hands.
He's got the wind and the rain in his hands.
He's got the wind and the rain in his hands
He's got the wind and the rain in his hands
He's got the whole world in his hands.
He's got the little tiny baby in his hands.
He's got the little tiny baby in his hands. .
He's got the little tiny baby in his hands. .
He's got the whole world in his hands.
He's got you and me, brother, in his hands.
He's got you and me, brother, in his hands.
He's got you and me, brother, in his hands.
He's got the whole world in his hands.
He's got you and me, sister, in his hands.
He's got you and me, sister, in his hands.
He's got you and me, sister, in his hands.
He's got the whole world in his hands.
He's got everybody here in his hands.
He's got everybody here in his hands.
He's got everybody here in his hands
He's got the whole world in his hands.
More lyrics to African-american spirituals
- 'Roll, Jordan, Roll' lyrics
- 'There Is a Balm in Gilead' lyrics
- 'Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho' lyrics
- 'Wade in the Water' lyrics
Main image © Getty Images