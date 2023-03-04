American physician and composer William S. Pitts wrote the hymn 'The Church in the Wildwood' in 1857.

Inspiration for the hymn came following a coach trip to visit his visit his fiancée in Fredericksburg. When the coach stopped in Bradford Pitts took the opportunity to explore the nearby woodlands and, struck by their beauty, started to imagine a church there.

It is published in 179 hymnals and has been recorded by many artists including Dolly Parton

'The Church in the Wildwood' lyrics

There's a church in the valley by the wildwood,

No lovelier spot in the dale;

No place is so dear to my childhood

As the little brown church in the vale.

Refrain:

Come to the church in the wildwood,

Oh, come to the church in the vale;

No spot is so dear to my childhood

As the little brown church in the vale.

Oh, come to the church in the wildwood,

To the trees where the wild flowers bloom;

Where the parting hymn will be chanted,

We will weep by the side of the tomb. [Refrain]

How sweet on a clear Sunday morning,

To list to the clear ringing bell;

Its tones so sweetly are calling,

Oh, come to the church in the vale. [Refrain]

From the church in the valley by the wildwood,

When day fades away into might,

I would fain from this spot of my childhood

Wing my way to the mansions of light. [Refrain]