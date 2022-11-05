'Infant holy infant lowly' lyrics
Did you know the Christmas carol 'Infant holy infant lowly' had Polish origins? Here are its lyrics
'Infant holy infant lowly' started life as a 16th century Christmas carol called 'W Żłobie Leży' believed to have been written by Piotr Powęski, a Polish Jesuit and preacher.
It was translated into English by Edith Margaret Gellibrand Reed (1885-1933), after she found the carol in the hymnal Spiewniczek Piesni Koscieline (published 1908).
'Infant holy infant lowly' lyrics
Infant holy, infant lowly,
for his bed a cattle stall;
oxen lowing, little knowing
Christ the babe is Lord of all.
Swiftly winging angels singing,
bells are ringing, tidings bringing:
Christ the child is Lord of all!
Christ the child is Lord of all!
Flocks were sleeping, shepherds keeping
vigil till the morning new
saw the glory, heard the story,
tidings of a gospel true.
Thus rejoicing, free from sorrow,
praises voicing, greet the morrow:
Christ the child was born for you!
Christ the child was born for you!