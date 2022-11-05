'Infant holy infant lowly' started life as a 16th century Christmas carol called 'W Żłobie Leży' believed to have been written by Piotr Powęski, a Polish Jesuit and preacher.

Advertisement

It was translated into English by Edith Margaret Gellibrand Reed (1885-1933), after she found the carol in the hymnal Spiewniczek Piesni Koscieline (published 1908).

'Infant holy infant lowly' lyrics

Infant holy, infant lowly,

for his bed a cattle stall;

oxen lowing, little knowing

Christ the babe is Lord of all.

Swiftly winging angels singing,

bells are ringing, tidings bringing:

Christ the child is Lord of all!

Christ the child is Lord of all!

Flocks were sleeping, shepherds keeping

vigil till the morning new

saw the glory, heard the story,

tidings of a gospel true.

Thus rejoicing, free from sorrow,

praises voicing, greet the morrow:

Christ the child was born for you!

Christ the child was born for you!

Advertisement

Find more lyrics to your favourite Christmas carols here