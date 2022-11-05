It is unknown who wrote the African American Christmas spiritual 'Rise Up Shepherd and Follow' but it was first published in 1891.

Today it is a popular Christmas hymn and tells the story about the shepherds left their sheep to follow a star to find Jesus.

The carol was made famous by The Muppets who performed it in the 1997 Christmas special A Cathedral Christmas

'Rise Up Shepherd and Follow' lyrics

There’s a star in the East on Christmas morn;

Rise up, shepherd, and follow;

It will lead to the place where the Christ was born;

Rise up, shepherd, and follow.

Chorus

Follow, follow;

Rise up, shepherd, and follow.

Follow the Star of Bethlehem;

Rise up, shepherd, and follow.

Leave your sheep, leave your sheep, and leave your lambs;

Rise up, shepherd, and follow;

Leave your ewes and your rams, leave your ewes and rams;

Rise up, shepherd, and follow.

Chorus

3 If you take good heed to the angel’s words;

Rise up, shepherd, and follow;

You’ll forget your flocks, you’ll forget your herds;

Rise up, shepherd, and follow.

Chorus

