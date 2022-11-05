'Rise Up Shepherd and Follow' lyrics
It is unknown who wrote the African American Christmas spiritual 'Rise Up Shepherd and Follow' but it was first published in 1891.
Today it is a popular Christmas hymn and tells the story about the shepherds left their sheep to follow a star to find Jesus.
The carol was made famous by The Muppets who performed it in the 1997 Christmas special A Cathedral Christmas
There’s a star in the East on Christmas morn;
Rise up, shepherd, and follow;
It will lead to the place where the Christ was born;
Rise up, shepherd, and follow.
Chorus
Follow, follow;
Rise up, shepherd, and follow.
Follow the Star of Bethlehem;
Rise up, shepherd, and follow.
Leave your sheep, leave your sheep, and leave your lambs;
Rise up, shepherd, and follow;
Leave your ewes and your rams, leave your ewes and rams;
Rise up, shepherd, and follow.
Chorus
3 If you take good heed to the angel’s words;
Rise up, shepherd, and follow;
You’ll forget your flocks, you’ll forget your herds;
Rise up, shepherd, and follow.
Chorus
