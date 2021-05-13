When are the BBC Proms on TV in 2021?

If you’re unable to make it to the Royal Albert Hall for this year’s Proms, you can catch up on what you’ve missed by tuning into BBC Radio 3 or visiting the Proms website and BBC Sounds, which will have broadcasts of every single Prom.

It’s likely that BBC TV will televise concerts every Friday and Sunday throughout the season, but this has not yet been confirmed. We will update with more details in due course. The BBC Proms season usually starts on TV with a live broadcast of the First Night, split between BBC Two and Four.