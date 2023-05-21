We don't know who wrote the hymn 'I've been redeemed by the blood of the Lamb' or how old this popular hymn is but it has been recorded by many different artists. The lamb represents Jesus.

'I've been redeemed by the blood of the Lamb' lyrics

I've been redeemed (I've been redeemed)

by the blood of the Lamb. (by the blood of the Lamb.)

I've been redeemed (I've been redeemed)

by the blood of the Lamb,

I've been redeemed by the blood of the Lamb,

saved and sanctified I am.

All my sins are washed away,

I've been redeemed.

I've been redeemed (I've been redeemed)

by the blood of the Lamb. (by the blood of the Lamb.)

I've been redeemed (I've been redeemed)

by the blood of the Lamb,

I've been redeemed by the blood of the Lamb,

filled with the Holy Ghost I am.

All my sins are washed away,

I've been redeemed.

I've been redeemed (I've been redeemed)

by the blood of the Lamb. (by the blood of the Lamb.)

I've been redeemed (I've been redeemed)

by the blood of the Lamb,

I've been redeemed by the blood of the Lamb,

oh, and I praise God I am.

All my sins are washed away,

I've been redeemed.

And that's not all; (and that's not all)

there's more besides. (there's more besides.)

No, that's not all; (No that's not all;)

there's more besides.

No, that's not all; there's more besides.

I've been to the river,

and I've been baptized.

All my sins are washed away,

I've been redeemed.

He's coming back (he's coming back)

to take me home. (to take me home.)

He's coming back (he's coming back)

to take me home. (to take me home.)

He's coming back to take me home.

I'll shout "Hallelujah" before his throne.

All my sins are washed away;

I've been redeemed.

It's by God's grace (it's by God's grace)

that I've been saved. (that I've been saved.)

It's by God's grace (it's by God's grace)

that I've been saved. (that I've been saved.)

It's by God's grace that I've been saved.

I have no fear on the Judgment Day.

All my sins are washed away;

I've been redeemed.