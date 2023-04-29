Kyrie eleison is the first movement of the traditional Mass, and has been set to music by many different composers. It will be performed at King Charles Coronation in Welsh to music set by one of the best Welsh composers ever Paul Mealor

Kyrie eleison is derived from a Greek Biblical phrase, ἐλέησόν με κύριε, 'have mercy on me, Lord'.

There are five movements in total to the traditional Mass;

Kyrie eleison lyrics

Lord, have mercy.

Christ, have mercy.

Lord, have mercy.

