'Kyrie eleison' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to Kyrie eleison, the first movement of the traditional Mass
Published: April 29, 2023 at 10:59 am
Kyrie eleison is the first movement of the traditional Mass, and has been set to music by many different composers. It will be performed at King Charles Coronation in Welsh to music set by one of the best Welsh composers ever Paul Mealor
Kyrie eleison is derived from a Greek Biblical phrase, ἐλέησόν με κύριε, 'have mercy on me, Lord'.
There are five movements in total to the traditional Mass;
Kyrie eleison lyrics
Lord, have mercy.
Christ, have mercy.
Lord, have mercy.
Main image © Getty Images