It is thought the hymn 'Jesus joy of mans desiring' was written in around 1661 by Martin Janus from Silesia, now part of Poland. It was translated into English by Robert Seymour Bridges.

The hymn inspired JS Bach, who famously used it in his cantata Herz und Mund und Tat und Leben.

'Jesus joy of mans desiring' lyrics

Jesus, joy of our desiring,

holy wisdom, love most bright;

drawn by thee, our souls aspiring

soar to uncreated light.

Word of God, our flesh that fashioned,

with the fire of life impassioned,

striving still to truth unknown,

soaring, dying round thy throne.

2 Through the way where hope is guiding,

hark, what peaceful music rings;

where the flock, in thee confiding,

drink of joy from deathless springs.

Theirs is beauty's fairest pleasure;

theirs is wisdom's holiest treasure.

Thou dost ever lead thine own

in the love of joys unknown.