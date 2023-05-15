'I sing the mighty power of god' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'I sing the mighty power of god'
One of the greatest and most prolific hymn writers of all time Isaac Watts wrote the hymn 'I sing the mighty power of god' in around 1715.
Other hymns written by Watts include 'When I Survey the Wondrous Cross', 'Joy to the World', and 'Our God, Our Help in Ages Past'.
'I sing the mighty power of god' lyrics
We sing the mighty power of God
that made the mountains rise,
that spread the flowing seas abroad
and built the lofty skies.
We sing the wisdom that ordained
the sun to rule the day;
the moon shines full at his command,
and all the stars obey.
We sing the goodness of the Lord
that filled the earth with food;
he formed the creatures with his word
and then pronounced them good.
Lord, how your wonders are displayed,
where'er we turn our eyes,
if we survey the ground we tread
or gaze upon the skies.
There's not a plant or flower below
but makes your glories known,
and clouds arise and tempests blow
by order from your throne;
while all that borrows life from you
is ever in your care,
and everywhere that we can be,
you, God, are present there.