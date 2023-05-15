One of the greatest and most prolific hymn writers of all time Isaac Watts wrote the hymn 'I sing the mighty power of god' in around 1715.

Other hymns written by Watts include 'When I Survey the Wondrous Cross', 'Joy to the World', and 'Our God, Our Help in Ages Past'.

'I sing the mighty power of god' lyrics

We sing the mighty power of God

that made the mountains rise,

that spread the flowing seas abroad

and built the lofty skies.

We sing the wisdom that ordained

the sun to rule the day;

the moon shines full at his command,

and all the stars obey.

We sing the goodness of the Lord

that filled the earth with food;

he formed the creatures with his word

and then pronounced them good.

Lord, how your wonders are displayed,

where'er we turn our eyes,

if we survey the ground we tread

or gaze upon the skies.

There's not a plant or flower below

but makes your glories known,

and clouds arise and tempests blow

by order from your throne;

while all that borrows life from you

is ever in your care,

and everywhere that we can be,

you, God, are present there.