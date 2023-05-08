Inspired by the the abolitionist John Brown the marching song 'John Brown's body' became popular in the Union during the American Civil War.

in 1859 John Brown was captured and then executed for raiding an armoury at Harpers Ferry so he could arm slaves and encourage them to revolt.

The song is sung to the same tune as the hymn 'Battle Hymn of the Republic'

'John Brown's body' lyrics

John Brown's body lies a-molderin' in the grave,

John Brown's body lies a-molderin' in the grave,

John Brown's body lies a-molderin' in the grave,,

His soul goes marching on!

Chorus

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

His soul is marching on!

He captured Harper's Ferry with his nineteen men so true.

He frightened old Virginia 'til she trembled through and through.

They hanged him for a traitor, themselves the traitor's crew.

His soul goes marching on.

Chorus

The stars above in Heaven are

a-lookin' kindly down,

The stars above in Heaven are

a-lookin' kindly down,

The stars above in Heaven are a-lookin' kindly down,

On the grave of old John Brown.

Chorus

He's gone to be a soldier in the army of the Lord;

He's gone to be a soldier in the army of the Lord;

He's gone to be a soldier in the army of the Lord;

His soul goes marching on!

Chorus