The Drinking Gourd is another name for the Big Dipper asterism and it is believed the song 'Follow the drinking gourd' originated with slave conductor Peg Leg Joe, who used to help guide runaway slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad

Two of the Big Dipper stars line up very closely with - and point - to the north star, therefore helping slaves head northwards to safety

'Follow the drinking gourd' lyrics

Refrain:

Follow the drinking gourd,

follow the drinking gourd,

for the old man is awaiting for to carry you to freedom,

follow the drinking gourd.

When the sun comes back and the first quail calls,

follow the drinking gourd.

The old man is awaiting for to carry you to freedom,

follow the drinking gourd. [Refrain]

Now the river bank makes a mighty good road,

the dead trees will show you the way.

Left foot, peg foot, traveling on,

follow the drinking gourd. [Refrain]

Now the river ends between two hills,

follow the drinking gourd.

There's another river on the other side,

follow the drinking gourd. [Refrain]