'Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the spiritual 'Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho'
Inspired by the biblical story of the Battle of Jericho, in which Joshua led the Israelites against Canaan, this African-American spiritual is believed to have been composed by slaves in the first half of the 19th century.
It was first recorded by by Harrod's Jubilee Singers, in 1922-1924, and since then has been sung by many great artists including Paul Robeson, Mahalia Jackson, Clara Ward, Hugh Laurie and Elvis Presley.
Refrain:
Joshua fought the battle of Jericho, Jericho, Jericho.
Joshua fought the battle of Jericho,
and the walls came tumbling down.
1 You may talk about the men of Gideon;
you may talk about the men of Saul;
there's none like good old Joshua,
at the battle of Jericho. (Refrain)
2 Up to the walls of Jericho
he marched with sword in hand.
"Go blow those ram's horns," Joshua cried,
"for the battle is in God's hands." (Refrain)
3 Then the horns began to bellow,
the trumpets began to sound,
and Joshua commanded the children to shout,
and the walls came tumbling down. (Refrain)
