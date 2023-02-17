Inspired by the biblical story of the Battle of Jericho, in which Joshua led the Israelites against Canaan, this African-American spiritual is believed to have been composed by slaves in the first half of the 19th century.

It was first recorded by by Harrod's Jubilee Singers, in 1922-1924, and since then has been sung by many great artists including Paul Robeson, Mahalia Jackson, Clara Ward, Hugh Laurie and Elvis Presley.

'Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho' lyrics

Refrain:

Joshua fought the battle of Jericho, Jericho, Jericho.

Joshua fought the battle of Jericho,

and the walls came tumbling down.

1 You may talk about the men of Gideon;

you may talk about the men of Saul;

there's none like good old Joshua,

at the battle of Jericho. (Refrain)

2 Up to the walls of Jericho

he marched with sword in hand.

"Go blow those ram's horns," Joshua cried,

"for the battle is in God's hands." (Refrain)

3 Then the horns began to bellow,

the trumpets began to sound,

and Joshua commanded the children to shout,

and the walls came tumbling down. (Refrain)