On 5 July 2023, Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla are presented with the Royal Honours of Scotland. Effectively, this is a second, Scottish Coronation.

Is there a Coronation in Scotland?

The service, held in St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, and has centuries of history behind it. It dates back, in fact, to 1633, when King Charles I was given a Scottish coronation as well as the traditional Westminster Abbey ceremony. This was a sign that the King reigned over Scotland, as well as England.

Is the Scottish Coronation similar to the Westminster Abbey ceremony?

There are quite a few similarities between the two Coronations.

As at Westminster, for example, there will be a pre-service procession. This will consist of a People’s Procession, and a Royal Procession, in which you'll see the pipe and drums bands and the Household Cavalry. Then comes the coronation itself, officially named a National Service of Thanksgiving; and, finally, a Gun Salute at the end of the day's events.

The National Service of Thanksgiving will feature music by a raft of well-known Scottish performers including violinist Nicola Benedetti and classical-crossover duo The Ayoub Sisters.

And, just as he did for his Westminster Coronation, Charles - a noted lover of classical music - has commissioned three brand new pieces of music to be performed on the day.

Who is performing at Charles's Scottish Coronation?

Performers include:

Trumpeter Aaron Azunda Akugbo

The Ayoub Sisters - violinist Laura Ayoub / pianist Sarah Ayoub

Violinist Nicola Benedetti

Mezzo soprano Karen Cargill

Organist Jordan English

Accordionist Ryan Corbett

Singers Joy Dunlop and Robert Lovie

Michael Harris (Conductor, St Giles’ Cathedral)

Mark Evans (Conductor, National Youth Choir of Scotland)

Michael Bawtree (Conductor, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland)

Violinist Nicola Benedetti is among the performers at King Charles's Scottish Coronation. Pic: Franz Galo

What music will be played before the service at Charles's Scottish Coronation?

Organ

Walter Alcock: Introduction and Passacaglia

The Choir of St Giles’ Cathedral

Handel: 'The King shall Rejoice'

Judith Weir: 'Drop down, ye heavens, from above'

Cecilia McDowall: O sing unto the Lord

Organ

James MacMillan: 'White Note Paraphrase'

The Honours of Scotland Ensemble

Hamish MacCunn: 'Highland Memories: By the Burnside'

The Ayoub Sisters

Trad.: Melodies from Scotland

The Honours of Scotland Ensemble

Errollyn Wallen: 'Photography 1'

Karen Cargill & The Honours of Scotland Ensemble

Hugh S. Roberton, arr. John Frederick Hudson: 'All in the April Evening'

Aaron Akugbo (Trumpet) & Organ

Henry Purcell: 'Trumpet Tune'

National Youth Choir of Scotland Chamber Choir

Trad, arr. David Willcocks: 'Afton Water' (Robert Burns)

Trad, arr. Vaughan Williams: 'Ca’ the yowes' (Robert Burns)

Nicola Benedetti & The Honours of Scotland Ensemble

Peter Maxwell Davies: 'Farewell to Stromness'

Ryan Corbett (Accordion)

Phil Cunningham: 'Loch Katrine’s Lady'

Robert Lovie, Ryan Corbett & The Honours of Scotland Ensemble

Dougie MacLean: 'Caledonia'

The Honours of Scotland Ensemble

Jay Capperauld: 'Schiehallion'

Organ

William McKie: 'Romance'

What music will be played during the Scottish Coronation service?

First we'll hear Balmoral Flourishes, a new work composed work for The State Trumpeters of the Household Calvary by composer Paul Mealor, who also wrote a piece for Charles's Westminster Coronation. Paul's piece for the Coronation was the first-ever Welsh language performance at a British Coronation, and it was sung by the great Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel.

Next, after a reading from the Old Testament by Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf, we will hear another Paul Mealor composition: a musical setting of the Gaelic Psalm And I Shall Dwell in God’s House, sung by Scottish broadcaster and singer Joy Dunlop.

The next musical item will be a performance of ‘Soay’, a traditional Scottish tune arranged by Rebecca Dale and played on the violin by Nicola Benedetti.

The last brand new commission that you'll hear is A Song of Thanksgiving and Dedication by composer Joanna Gill. This will be performed by Karen Cargill, a Scottish mezzo-soprano and Patron of the National Youth Choir of Scotland National Girls’ Choir. Karen will be accompanied by The Ayoub Sisters.

Finally, we will hear Ye banks and braes, a traditional song with words by Robert Burns, arranged by John Kitchen, and performed by the National Youth Choir of Scotland Chamber Choir and conductor Mark Evans.

What music will be played after the Scottish Coronation service?

As the Coronation service finishes, you'll hear a Recessional played by the Honours of Scotland Ensemble and the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force. That will be followed by another Paul Mealor composition, a march entitled The Call of Lochnagar. Finally, the organ will play out the ceremony with Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4.

Can I watch the Scottish Coronation on TV?

Yes. Charles and Camilla's Scottish Coronation will be broadcast on BBC One on Wednesday, 5 July from 1.30pm until 3.45pm. The programme will be presented by Sally Magnusson and James Naughtie.

Pic: Dan Marsh