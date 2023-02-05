'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the spiritual 'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen'
Like many other African-American spirituals, 'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen' originated during the slavery period although it was not published until 1867.
It has been recorded by many famous artists including Marian Anderson, Lena Horne, Louis Armstrong, Harry James, Paul Robeson, Mahalia Jackson and Sam Cooke
Did you know 'Nobody knows the trouble I've been through' features in Michael Tippett's oratorio A Child of Our Time?
'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen' lyrics
Nobody knows the trouble I've been through
Nobody knows my sorrow
Nobody knows the trouble I've seen
Glory hallelujah!
Sometimes I'm up, sometimes I'm down
Oh, yes, Lord
Sometimes I'm almost to the ground
Oh, yes, Lord
Although you see me going 'long so
Oh, yes, Lord
I have my trials here below
Oh, yes, Lord
If you get there before I do
Oh, yes, Lord
Tell all-a my friends I'm coming to Heaven!
Oh, yes, Lord