Like many other African-American spirituals, 'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen' originated during the slavery period although it was not published until 1867.

It has been recorded by many famous artists including Marian Anderson, Lena Horne, Louis Armstrong, Harry James, Paul Robeson, Mahalia Jackson and Sam Cooke

Did you know 'Nobody knows the trouble I've been through' features in Michael Tippett's oratorio A Child of Our Time?

'Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen' lyrics

Nobody knows the trouble I've been through

Nobody knows my sorrow

Nobody knows the trouble I've seen

Glory hallelujah!

Sometimes I'm up, sometimes I'm down

Oh, yes, Lord

Sometimes I'm almost to the ground

Oh, yes, Lord

Although you see me going 'long so

Oh, yes, Lord

I have my trials here below

Oh, yes, Lord

If you get there before I do

Oh, yes, Lord

Tell all-a my friends I'm coming to Heaven!

Oh, yes, Lord