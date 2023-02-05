'Give Me Jesus' lyrics
Inspired by Matthew 16:26 and Judgement Day the spiritual 'Give Me Jesus' (also known as 'And I Heard the Mourner Say') dates back to at least the mid-19th century.
In the morning when I rise,
in the morning when I rise,
in the morning when I rise,
give me Jesus.
Refrain:
Give me Jesus, give me Jesus.
You may have all this world, give me Jesus.
2 Dark midnight was my cry,
dark midnight was cry,
dark midnight was my cry,
give me Jesus. [Refrain]
3 I heard the mourner say,
I heard the mourner say,
I heard the mourner say,
give me Jesus. [Refrain]
Oh, when I come to die,
oh, when I come to die,
oh, when I come to die,
give me Jesus. [Refrain]
