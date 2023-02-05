Inspired by Matthew 16:26 and Judgement Day the spiritual 'Give Me Jesus' (also known as 'And I Heard the Mourner Say') dates back to at least the mid-19th century.

'Give me Jesus' lyrics

In the morning when I rise,

in the morning when I rise,

in the morning when I rise,

give me Jesus.

Refrain:

Give me Jesus, give me Jesus.

You may have all this world, give me Jesus.

2 Dark midnight was my cry,

dark midnight was cry,

dark midnight was my cry,

give me Jesus. [Refrain]

3 I heard the mourner say,

I heard the mourner say,

I heard the mourner say,

give me Jesus. [Refrain]

Oh, when I come to die,

oh, when I come to die,

oh, when I come to die,

give me Jesus. [Refrain]