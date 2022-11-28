'Now thank we all our God' lyrics
Did you know the hymn 'Now Thank We All Our God' has German origins? Here are its lyrics
'Now thank we all our God' started life as the German hymn 'Nun danket alle Gott' written by the Lutheran pastor Martin Rinkart in 1647. Martin Rinkart serves as the preacher of the walled city of Eilenburg during the Thirty Years' War, where he saw famine, disease and over crowding.
The hymn was then translated into English by Catherine Winkworth in the 19th century.
'Now thank we all our God' lyrics
Now thank we all our God
with heart and hands and voices,
who wondrous things has done,
in whom his world rejoices;
who from our mothers' arms
has blessed us on our way
with countless gifts of love,
and still is ours today.
O may this bounteous God
through all our life be near us,
with ever joyful hearts
and blessed peace to cheer us,
to keep us in his grace,
and guide us when perplexed,
and free us from all ills
of this world in the next.
All praise and thanks to God
the Father now be given,
the Son and Spirit blest,
who reign in highest heaven
the one eternal God,
whom heaven and earth adore;
for thus it was, is now,
and shall be evermore.
'Nun danket alle Gott' original German lyrics
Nun danket alle Gott
mit Herzen, Mund und Händen,
der große Dinge tut
an uns und allen Enden,
der uns von Mutterleib
und Kindesbeinen an
unzählig viel zu gut
bis hierher hat getan.
Der ewig reiche Gott
woll uns in unserm Leben
ein immer fröhlich Herz
und edlen Frieden geben,
und uns in seiner Gnad
erhalten fort und fort,
und uns aus aller Not
erlösen hier und dort
Lob, Ehr und Preis sei Gott,
dem Vater und dem Sohne,
und Gott, dem Heilgen Geist
im höchsten Himmelsthrone,
ihm, dem dreieinen Gott,
wie es im Anfang war
und ist und bleiben wird
so jetzt und immerdar.
Main image: © Getty Images