'Now thank we all our God' started life as the German hymn 'Nun danket alle Gott' written by the Lutheran pastor Martin Rinkart in 1647. Martin Rinkart serves as the preacher of the walled city of Eilenburg during the Thirty Years' War, where he saw famine, disease and over crowding.

The hymn was then translated into English by Catherine Winkworth in the 19th century.

'Now thank we all our God' lyrics

Now thank we all our God

with heart and hands and voices,

who wondrous things has done,

in whom his world rejoices;

who from our mothers' arms

has blessed us on our way

with countless gifts of love,

and still is ours today.

O may this bounteous God

through all our life be near us,

with ever joyful hearts

and blessed peace to cheer us,

to keep us in his grace,

and guide us when perplexed,

and free us from all ills

of this world in the next.

All praise and thanks to God

the Father now be given,

the Son and Spirit blest,

who reign in highest heaven

the one eternal God,

whom heaven and earth adore;

for thus it was, is now,

and shall be evermore.

'Nun danket alle Gott' original German lyrics

Nun danket alle Gott

mit Herzen, Mund und Händen,

der große Dinge tut

an uns und allen Enden,

der uns von Mutterleib

und Kindesbeinen an

unzählig viel zu gut

bis hierher hat getan.

Der ewig reiche Gott

woll uns in unserm Leben

ein immer fröhlich Herz

und edlen Frieden geben,

und uns in seiner Gnad

erhalten fort und fort,

und uns aus aller Not

erlösen hier und dort

Lob, Ehr und Preis sei Gott,

dem Vater und dem Sohne,

und Gott, dem Heilgen Geist

im höchsten Himmelsthrone,

ihm, dem dreieinen Gott,

wie es im Anfang war

und ist und bleiben wird

so jetzt und immerdar.

