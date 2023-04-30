The anthem 'Prevent us O Lord', set to music by Byrd, is to be performed at the Coronation of King Charles III on May 6, just after the Oath.

Over the centuries it has been recorded and performed by many famous choirs, including the Tallis Scholars

'Prevent us O Lord' lyrics

Prevent us O Lord,

In all our doings with thy most gracious favour,

and further us with thy continual help;

that in all our works begun, continued, and ended in thee,

we may glorify thy holy Name.

And finally by thy mercy, obtain everlasting life;

through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.