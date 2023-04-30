'Prevent us O Lord' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the prayer and anthem 'Prevent us O Lord',
Published: April 30, 2023 at 6:40 pm
The anthem 'Prevent us O Lord', set to music by Byrd, is to be performed at the Coronation of King Charles III on May 6, just after the Oath.
Over the centuries it has been recorded and performed by many famous choirs, including the Tallis Scholars
'Prevent us O Lord' lyrics
Prevent us O Lord,
In all our doings with thy most gracious favour,
and further us with thy continual help;
that in all our works begun, continued, and ended in thee,
we may glorify thy holy Name.
And finally by thy mercy, obtain everlasting life;
through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.