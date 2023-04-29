The fifth movement of the traditional Mass, 'Sanctus' has been set to music especially for King Charles III Coronation by composer Roxanna Panufnik.

Introducing her piece, Roxanna says: “The piece starts a little mysteriously with an atmosphere of awe and wonderment as Isaiah describes his vision of heaven. The music quickly builds and finishes ecstatically, with organ fanfares and flamboyantly colourful harmonies.”

'Sanctus' lyrics

Holy, holy, holy, Lord God of hosts,

heaven and earth are full of thy glory.

Glory be to thee, O Lord most high.