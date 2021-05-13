Solos on Amazon Prime: who wrote the music and can you buy the soundtrack?

Solos is a seven-part sci-fi drama coming soon to Amazon Prime, which explores what it means to be human, spanning the present and future. characters in moments of isolation, brought together through the breadth of human experience.

Advertisement

Who wrote the soundtrack to Solos?

Phipps was recently nominated for a BAFTA Television Award for Best Original Music for his soundtrack to seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix’s The Crown. The score for the first two seasons of The Crown were written by Rupert Gregson-Williams, but Phipps stepped in for the two most recent series. He is also set to write the scores for the final two seasons of The Crown. Season five of The Crown is expected to be released on Netflix in 2022.

Read BBC Music Magazine‘s review of Martin Phipps’s score to The Crown here

Martin Phipps has become well known for his writing for TV in recent years, having penned the scores to programmes including War & Peace, Wallander, The Virgin Queen, Victoria and Peaky Blinders.

War and Peace soundtrack

The Crown soundtrack: season 3

The Crown soundtrack: season 4

Victoria soundtrack

The Virgin Queen

Peaky Blinders

Did you know? Martin Phipps is the godson of Benjamin Britten.

Where can you stream the soundtrack for Solos online?

The soundtrack for Solos is not yet available to stream.

Can you buy the soundtrack for Solos?

The soundtrack for Solos is not yet available to buy.

Who is producing Solos for Amazon Studios?

Solos has been executive produced by David Weil and Laura Lancaster, with additional direction and production from Sam Taylor-Johnson, Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.

Which actors are set to star in Solos?

The cast for Solos is particularly star-studded, with Academy Award-winning actors including Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, as well as other actors including Constance Wu and Dan Stevens.

When will Solos be released?

Solos will be released on Amazon Prime on 21 May 2021 in the UK, US, Australia, Canada, Ireland, India and New Zealand. The series will be available in additional territories later in the year.

Advertisement

Where can you watch Solos?

Solos will be available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Watch the trailer for Solos