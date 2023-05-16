We don't know who wrote the nursery rhyme and popular campfire song 'The bear went over the mountain' or how old it is but it is possible it has German origins, as it shares Germanic traditions similar to the USA's Groundhog Day.

Advertisement

It is sung to the tune of 'For He's a Jolly Good Fellow'.

Did you know Bing Crosby included it in his 1961 album 101 Gang Songs?

'The bear went over the mountain' lyrics

Oh the bear went over the mountain,

The bear went over the mountain,

The bear went over the mountain,

To see what he could see.

But all that he could see,

But all that he could see,

Was the other side of the mountain,

The other side of the mountain,

The other side of the mountain,

Was all that he could see.

So he went back over the mountain,

He went back over the mountain,

He went back over the mountain,

To see what he could see.

But all that he could see,

But all that he could see,

Was the other side of the mountain,

The other side of the mountain,

The other side of the mountain,

Was all that he could see.

All that he could see!

Advertisement

Main image © Getty Images