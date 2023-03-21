The nursery rhyme 'Monday's child is fair of face' will have been recited to generations of children. Believed to date back to the early 19th century it was first recorded in A. E. Bray's Traditions of Devonshire in 1838.

Advertisement

However its origins could be much earlier as the tradition of fortune telling by days of birth is much older, and could date back as far as the 16th century.

'Monday's child is fair of face' lyrics

Monday's child is fair of face,

Tuesday's child is full of grace.

Wednesday's child is full of woe,

Thursday's child has far to go.

Friday's child is loving and giving,

Saturday's child works hard for a living.

And the child born on the Sabbath day

Is bonny and blithe, good and gay

Advertisement

Main image © Internet Archive Book Images, No restrictions, via Wikimedia Commons