Thomas Moore wrote the hymn 'Come, Ye Disconsolate' in 1816 although he revised it a few years later in 1824, while Thomas Hastings added a third verse.

'Come, Ye Disconsolate' lyrics

Come, you disconsolate, where'er you languish;

come to the mercy seat, fervently kneel.

Here bring your wounded hearts, here tell your anguish;

earth has no sorrows that heaven cannot heal.

Joy of the desolate, light of the straying,

hope of the penitent, fadeless and pure!

Here speaks the Comforter, in mercy saying,

"Earth has no sorrows that heaven cannot cure."

Here see the bread of life; see waters flowing

forth from the throne of God, pure from above.

Come to the feast prepared; come, ever knowing

earth has no sorrows but heaven can remove.