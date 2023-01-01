The hymn 'Just as I am' was written by Charlotte Elliott in 1836. 'Elliot wrote 'Just As I Am' as an assurance about Jesus loving her 'just as she was'.

Just as I am' and the hymn 'Thy will be done' were perhaps her most famous hymns.

'Just as I am' lyrics

Just as I am, without one plea,

but that thy blood was shed for me,

and that thou bidd'st me come to thee,

O Lamb of God, I come, I come.

2 Just as I am, and waiting not

to rid my soul of one dark blot,

to thee, whose blood can cleanse each spot,

O Lamb of God, I come, I come.

3 Just as I am, though tossed about

with many a conflict, many a doubt,

fightings and fears within, without,

O Lamb of God, I come, I come.

4 Just as I am, thou wilt receive,

wilt welcome, pardon, cleanse, relieve;

because thy promise I believe,

O Lamb of God, I come, I come.