'Just as I Am' lyrics
Here are the lyrics to the hymn 'Just as I Am'
The hymn 'Just as I am' was written by Charlotte Elliott in 1836. 'Elliot wrote 'Just As I Am' as an assurance about Jesus loving her 'just as she was'.
Just as I am' and the hymn 'Thy will be done' were perhaps her most famous hymns.
'Just as I am' lyrics
Just as I am, without one plea,
but that thy blood was shed for me,
and that thou bidd'st me come to thee,
O Lamb of God, I come, I come.
2 Just as I am, and waiting not
to rid my soul of one dark blot,
to thee, whose blood can cleanse each spot,
O Lamb of God, I come, I come.
3 Just as I am, though tossed about
with many a conflict, many a doubt,
fightings and fears within, without,
O Lamb of God, I come, I come.
4 Just as I am, thou wilt receive,
wilt welcome, pardon, cleanse, relieve;
because thy promise I believe,
O Lamb of God, I come, I come.