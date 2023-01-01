The hymn 'Just as I am' was written by Charlotte Elliott in 1836. 'Elliot wrote 'Just As I Am' as an assurance about Jesus loving her 'just as she was'.

Just as I am' and the hymn 'Thy will be done' were perhaps her most famous hymns.

'Just as I am' lyrics

Just as I am, without one plea,
but that thy blood was shed for me,
and that thou bidd'st me come to thee,
O Lamb of God, I come, I come.

2 Just as I am, and waiting not
to rid my soul of one dark blot,
to thee, whose blood can cleanse each spot,
O Lamb of God, I come, I come.

3 Just as I am, though tossed about
with many a conflict, many a doubt,
fightings and fears within, without,
O Lamb of God, I come, I come.

4 Just as I am, thou wilt receive,
wilt welcome, pardon, cleanse, relieve;
because thy promise I believe,
O Lamb of God, I come, I come.

Authors

BBC Music Magazine
