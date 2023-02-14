Hymn writer, conductor and gospel singer Philip P. Bliss wrote the hymn 'The Light of the World' in 1875.

Advertisement

Other hymns by Bliss include 'Hold the Fort', 'Almost Persuaded', 'Hallelujah, What a Saviour!' Let the Lower Lights Be Burning' and 'Wonderful Words of Life'

'The Light of the World' lyrics

The whole world was lost in the darkness of sin,

The Light of the world is Jesus!

Like sunshine at noonday, His glory shone in;

The Light of the world is Jesus!

Refrain:

Come to the light, ’tis shining for thee;

Sweetly the light has dawned upon me;

Once I was blind, but now I can see:

The Light of the world is Jesus!

No darkness have we who in Jesus abide;

The Light of the world is Jesus!

We walk in the light when we follow our Guide!

The Light of the world is Jesus!

Ye dwellers in darkness with sin-blinded eyes,

The Light of the world is Jesus!

Go, wash at His bidding, and light will arise;

The Light of the world is Jesus!

Advertisement

No need of the sunlight in Heaven we’re told;

The Light of the world is Jesus!

The Lamb is the Light in the city of gold,

The Light of the world is Jesus!