Where is the song 'Toyland' from?

'Toyland' is a song taken from the operetta Babes in Toyland, which Disney turned into a film in 1961. The operetta was composed and written by Victor Herbert and Glen MacDonough, and it is a a Christmas musical extravaganza, which features various characters from popular nursery rhymes.

'Toyland' lyrics

When you've grown up my dears,

And are as old as I,

You'll often ponder on the years

That roll so swiftly by, my dears,

That roll so swiftly by.

And of the many lands,

You will have journeyed through,

You'll oft recall

The best of all,

The land your childhood knew!

Your childhood knew.

Chorus

Toyland. Toyland.

Little girl and boy land.

While you dwell within it,

You are ever happy then.

Childhood’s joy-land.

Mystic merry Toyland,

Once you pass it’s borders,

You can never return again.

When you've grown up, my dears,

There comes a dreary day.

When 'mid the locks of black appears

The first pale gleam of gray, my dears,

The first pale gleam of gray.

Then of the past you'll dream

As gray-haired grown-ups do,

And seek once more

Its phantom shore,

The land your childhood knew!

Your childhood knew. Chorus