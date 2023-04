It is believed the origins of the hymn Veni Creator Spiritus lie with Rabanus Maurus, a ninth-century saint, German monk, teacher, and archbishop.

It was translated by Bishop John Cosin in 1625 as 'Come Holy Ghost, our souls inspire' and has been performed at every coronation since, including King Charles III's coronation on May 6 2023.

When the original Latin lyrics are sung, it is usually performed as a Gregorian Chant

'Veni Creator Spiritus' lyrics

Come, Holy Ghost, our souls inspire

and lighten with celestial fire;

thou the anointing Spirit art,

who dost thy sevenfold gifts impart.

Thy blessed unction from above

is comfort, life, and fire of love;

enable with perpetual light

the dullness of our mortal sight.

Teach us to know the Father, Son,

and thee, of both, to be but one;

that through the ages all along

this may be our endless song:

Praise to thine eternal merit,

Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

Amen.

Veni Creator Spiritus Latin lyrics

Veni Creator Spiritus,

Mentes tuorum visita,

Imple superna gratia,

Quae tu creasti pectora.

Qui diceris Paraclitus,

Altissimi donum Dei,

Fons vivus, ignis, caritas,

Et spiritalis unctio.

Tu septiformis munere,

Digitus Paternae dexterae,

Tu rite promissum Patris,

Sermone ditans guttura.

Accende lumen sensibus:

Infunde amorem cordibus:

Infirma nostri corporis

Virtute firmans perpeti.

Hostem repellas longius,

Pacemque dones protinus:

Ductore sic te praevio,

Vitemus omne noxium.

Per te sciamus da Patrem,

Noscamus atque Filium;

Teque utriusque Spiritum

Credamus omni tempore.

Deo Patri sit gloria,

Et Filio qui a mortuis

Surrexit, ac Paraclito,

In saeculorum saecula. Amen.