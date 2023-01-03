Remember the nursery rhyme 'What are little boys made of'? It is by no means certain but there are thought the famous rhyme 'What are little boys made of' could be by English poet Robert Southey (1774–1843).

There a few different variations and it sometimes appears as part of a larger work called What Folks Are Made Of or What All the World Is Made Of.

'What are little boys made of' lyrics

What are little boys made of?

What are little boys made of?

Snips, snails

And puppy-dogs' tails

That's what little boys are made of

What are little girls made of?

What are little girls made of?

Sugar and spice

And everything nice [or "all things nice"]

That's what little girls are made of

Main image: © Walter Crane, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons