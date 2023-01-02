How old is the nursery rhyme 'Three Little Kittens'?

It is thought that the nursery rhyme 'Three little kittens' was written by American poet Eliza Lee Cabot Follen (1787–1860)

What is 'Three little kittens' about?

The rhyme is about three kittens who lose their mittens to the anger of their mother.

'Three little kittens' lyrics

The cat and her kittens

They put on their mittens,

To eat a Christmas pie.

The poor little kittens

They lost their mittens,

And then they began to cry.

"O mother dear, we sadly fear

We cannot go to-day,

For we have lost our mittens."

"If it be so, ye shall not go,

For ye are naughty kittens."

The three little kittens they lost their mittens,

And they began to cry,

Oh, mother dear, we sadly fear

Our mittens we have lost

What? Lost your mittens, you naughty kittens!

Then you shall have no pie.

Mee-ow, mee-ow, mee-ow.

We shall have no pie.

Our mittens we have lost.

The three little kittens they found their mittens,

And they began to smile,

Oh, mother dear, see here, see here,

Our mittens we have found

What? Found your mittens, you good little kittens,

And you shall have some pie.

Mee-ow, mee-ow, mee-ow.

We shall have some pie.

Let us have some pie.

The three little kittens put on their mittens,

And soon ate up the pie;

Oh, mother dear, we greatly fear

Our mittens we have soiled

What? Soiled your mittens, you naughty kittens!

Then they began to sigh,

Mee-ow, mee-ow, mee-ow.

Our mittens we have soiled.

Then they began to sigh.

The three little kittens they washed their mittens,

And hung them out to dry;

Oh! mother dear, look here, look here,

Our mittens we have washed

What? Washed your mittens, you good little kittens,

But I smell a rat close by.

Mee-ow, mee-ow, mee-ow.

We smell a rat close by.

Let's all have some pie.