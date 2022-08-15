Who wrote the hymn 'Be still my soul'?

The hymn 'Be still my soul' started life as the German hymn 'Stille mein Wille, dein Jesus hilft siegen' in the . It was written by Katharina Amalia Dorothea von Schlegel in the 18th century and got translated into English around 100 years later, in 1855, by hymn writer and translator Jane Borthwick.

Advertisement

'Be still my soul' is usually sung to the tune of the 'Finlandia Hymn' (composed by Finnish composer Jean Sibelius), which is often used as Finland's unofficial national anthem.

It is a popular hymn for funerals as it talks about trusting God's guidance.

What are the lyrics to 'Be still my soul'

Be still, my soul: The Lord is on thy side;

With patience bear thy cross of grief or pain.

Leave to thy God to order and provide;

In ev’ry change he faithful will remain.

Be still, my soul: Thy best, thy heav’nly Friend

Thru thorny ways leads to a joyful end.

Be still, my soul: Thy God doth undertake

To guide the future as he has the past.

Thy hope, thy confidence let nothing shake;

All now mysterious shall be bright at last.

Be still, my soul: The waves and winds still know

His voice who ruled them while he dwelt below.

Be still, my soul: The hour is hast’ning on

When we shall be forever with the Lord,

When disappointment, grief, and fear are gone,

Sorrow forgot, love’s purest joys restored.

Advertisement

Be still, my soul: When change and tears are past,

All safe and blessed we shall meet at last.