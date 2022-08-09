What are the lyrics to the hymn 'Ye holy angels bright'?
The hymn 'Ye holy angels bright' was written by Richard Baxter in 1681. For much of his life he was Ourate of Kidderminster, but on the restoration of the monarchy in 1660 he was appointed chaplain to Charles II
'Ye holy angels bright' lyrics
Ye holy angels bright,
who wait at God's right hand,
or through the realms of light
fly at your Lord's command,
assist our song,
for else the theme
too high doth seem
for mortal tongue.
Ye blessèd souls at rest,
who ran this earthly race,
and now, from sin released,
behold the Saviour's face,
his praises sound,
as in his sight
with sweet delight
ye do abound.
Ye saints, who toil below,
adore your heavenly King,
and onward as ye go
some joyful anthem sing;
take what he gives
and praise him still,
through good and ill,
who ever lives.
My soul, bear thou thy part,
triumph in God above,
and with a well-tuned heart
sing thou the songs of love;
let all thy days
till life shall end,
whate'er he send,
be filled with praise.