We don't know who wrote the hymn 'What Wondrous Love Is This' but it is believed to have originated in the American South and was first published in 1811.

The hymn as been used by many composers, including Charles F. Bryan in his folk opera Singin' Billy and Samuel Barber who composed Wondrous Love: Variations on a Shape Note Hymn (Op. 34), a work for organ.

'What Wondrous Love Is This' lyrics

What wondrous love is this, O my soul, O my soul!

What wondrous love is this, O my soul!

What wondrous love is this that caused the Lord of bliss

to bear the dreadful curse for my soul, for my soul,

to bear the dreadful curse for my soul!

When I was sinking down, sinking down, sinking down,

when I was sinking down, sinking down,

when I was sinking down beneath God’s righteous frown,

Christ laid aside his crown for my soul, for my soul,

Christ laid aside his crown for my soul.

To God and to the Lamb I will sing, I will sing;

to God and to the Lamb I will sing;

to God and to the Lamb, who is the great I AM,

while millions join the theme, I will sing, I will sing,

while millions join the theme, I will sing.

And when from death I’m free, I’ll sing on, I’ll sing on;

and when from death I’m free, I’ll sing on.

And when from death I’m free, I’ll sing his love for me,

and through eternity I’ll sing on, I’ll sing on,

and through eternity I’ll sing on.

