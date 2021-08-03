What’s on at the BBC Proms tonight?

Tonight’s Prom features pianist Elisabeth Brauss in Mozart’s ever-popular Piano Concerto No. 23. She’ll be joined by the BBC Philharmonic and its principal guest conductor Ben Gernon. Brauss is one of the current BBC New Generation Artists, having joined the scheme in 2018. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2018 and 2019 intake of NGAs were allowed to stay on until the end of 2021 to allow for performance opportunities lost during the lockdowns.

The full programme is listed below:

Haydn: Symphony No. 103 ‘Drumroll’

Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 Elisabeth Brauss (piano)

BBC Philharmonic/Ben Gernon Actor Eli Danker and conductor Omer Meir Wellber were initially scheduled to appear in this Prom, but were forced to withdraw owing to scheduling issues arising from the pandemic. The programme was changed as a result.

What time is tonight’s Prom?

The BBC Proms tonight will kick off at 7.30pm at the Royal Albert Hall.