What’s on at the BBC Proms tonight?
The programme for tonight's BBC Prom, with everything you need to know about how to watch or listen to it on BBC TV and radio
Published:
Tonight’s Prom features pianist Elisabeth Brauss in Mozart’s ever-popular Piano Concerto No. 23. She’ll be joined by the BBC Philharmonic and its principal guest conductor Ben Gernon. Brauss is one of the current BBC New Generation Artists, having joined the scheme in 2018. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2018 and 2019 intake of NGAs were allowed to stay on until the end of 2021 to allow for performance opportunities lost during the lockdowns.
The full programme is listed below:
Haydn: Symphony No. 103 ‘Drumroll’
Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23
Elisabeth Brauss (piano)
BBC Philharmonic/Ben Gernon
Actor Eli Danker and conductor Omer Meir Wellber were initially scheduled to appear in this Prom, but were forced to withdraw owing to scheduling issues arising from the pandemic. The programme was changed as a result.
What time is tonight’s Prom?
The BBC Proms tonight will kick off at 7.30pm at the Royal Albert Hall.
How can you listen to tonight’s BBC Prom?
Tonight’s Prom will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 3.
Can you watch tonight’s Prom on TV?
Tonight’s Prom won’t be broadcast on BBC TV, so you’re best off tuning into Radio 3 to listen live.
How do you buy tickets for tonight’s Prom?
