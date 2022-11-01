Hymn writer Eliza Edmunds Hewitt wrote the hymn 'When We All Get to Heaven' in 1898, when she was aged 47. Initially a teacher Eliza turned to writing poems when illness caused her to end her teaching career and by the time she died it is thought she had written thousands.

The hymn is sung to a melody by Emily Wilson.

'When We All Get to Heaven' lyrics

Sing the wondrous love of Jesus,

Sing His mercy and His grace;

In the mansions bright and blessed

He'll prepare for us a place.

Refrain:

When we all get to heaven,

what a day of rejoicing that will be!

When we all see Jesus,

we'll sing and shout the victory!

While we walk the pilgrim pathway

Clouds will overspread the sky;

But when trav'ling days are over

Not a shadow, not a sigh. [Refrain]

Let us then be true and faithful,

Trusting, serving ev'ry day;

Just one glimpse of Him in glory

Will the toils of life repay. [Refrain]

Onward to the prize before us!

Soon His beauty we'll behold;

Soon the pearly gates will open–

We shall tread the streets of gold. [Refrain]

