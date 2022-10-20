Who wrote the hymn 'His Eye Is on the Sparrow'?

Civilla D. Martin wrote the gospel hymn 'His Eye Is on the Sparrow' in 1905 by lyricist Civilla D. Martin. It was set to music by composer Charles H. Gabriel.

The hymn was inspired by Psalm 32:8 and Matthew 6:26 and Matthew 10:29–3. It is particularly famous as the title of actress-singer Ethel Waters's autobiography and Mahalia Jackson's recording of the song, which was honoured with a place in the Grammy Hall of Fame Award in 2010.

Civilla D. Martin also wrote the hymn 'God Will Take Care of You'

'His Eye Is on the Sparrow' lyrics

Why should I feel discouraged,

Why should the shadows come,

Why should my heart be lonely,

And long for heav’n and home;

When Jesus is my portion?

My constant Friend is he;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me.

Refrain:

I sing because I’m happy,

I sing because I’m free;

For his eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me.

“Let not your heart be troubled,”

His tender word I hear,

And resting on his goodness,

I lose my doubts and fears;

Though by the path he leadeth,

But one step I may see;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me. [Refrain]

Whenever I am tempted,

Whenever clouds arise;

When songs give place to sighing,

When hope within me dies,

I draw the closer to him,

From care he sets me free;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me;

His eye is on the sparrow,

And I know he watches me. [Refrain]