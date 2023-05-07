We don't know the origins of the traditional nursery rhyme 'Where is thumbkin' but it was definitely being sung by the beginning of the 20th century.

The rhyme teaches children the words for each finger

It is sung to the same tune as 'Frere Jacques'

'Where is thumbkin' lyrics

Where is thumbkin?

Where is thumbkin?

Here I am.

Here I am.

How are you today sir?

Very well I thank you.

Run away. Run away.

Where is pointer? Where is pointer?

Here I am.

Here I am.

How are you today sir?

Very well I thank you.

Run away. Run away.

Where is tallman? Where is tallman?

Here I am.

Here I am.

How are you today sir?

Very well I thank you.

Run away. Run away.