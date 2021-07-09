Who is Katie Derham and when did she start presenting the BBC Proms?

Who is Katie Derham?

Katie Derham is one of the BBC’s leading presenters in classical music broadcasting. She has been a key figure on BBC Radio 3 for many years, but is probably best known as being the face of the BBC Proms as a regular presenter on the festival’s TV coverage, which she has presented since 2010.

How did Katie Derham’s career at the BBC start?

Her career began at the BBC as a researcher on BBC Radio 4’s programme Moneybox, having graduated from the University of Cambridge, where she studied Economics. She then worked as a presenter on a few other financial programmes, including Radio 5 Live’s Money Check. Her segue from radio to TV began as a reporter on film critic Barry Norman’s cinema review programme, Film…, before joining ITV as its youngest newscaster on British national television at just 27.

In 2017, Derham joined Radio 3’s drive-time programme In Tune with Sean Rafferty. She now presents Sound of Dance on Radio 3, where she explores the relationship between music and dance. She is also on the roster of presenters of Radio 3’s Afternoon Concert.

During the BBC Proms season every year, Derham presents much of the festival’s TV coverage as well as its weekly magazine show Proms Extra every Saturday on BBC Two.

She has also presented documentaries for the BBC, including The Girl from Ipanema: Brazil, Bossa Nova and the Beach.

Derham joined the conducting reality competition Maestro alongside Sue Perkins, Bradley Walsh, Goldie and Alex James.

She was partnered up with Anton Du Beke on the 2015 season of Strictly Come Dancing. She helped Anton Du Beke reach the final for the very first time, but they lost out to Coronation Street actor Georgia May Foote, Eastenders actor Kellie Bright and The Wanted singer Jay McGuinness.

She was part of the 2017 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special, which she won with dancer Brendan Cole.

In 2017, Katie Derham was a judge on the Women’s Prize for Fiction, alongside comedian Sara Pascoe, journalist Sam Baker and author Aminatta Forna. The winner of that year’s prize was Naomi Alderman, for her dystopian novel The Power.

Derham now lives in Sussex with her husband John Vincent, who is the CEO and co-founder of fast food chain Leon Restaurants – and their children Natasha and Eleanor. The pair married in 1999, when they met at university.

Does Katie Derham play an instrument?

Katie Derham started playing the violin aged eight, an instrument she picked back up again in 2010 after a 20-year hiatus for the Sky Arts programme First Love, which saw her relearning the violin for a concert at London’s Kings’ Place with the Fidelio Trio.

Which Proms will Katie Derham be presenting in 2021?

Katie Derham was announced as one of this year’s BBC Proms presenters, alongside some newer faces including Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, Mastermind’s new host Clive Myrie and organist and broadcaster Anna Lapwood. She will be presenting the BBC’s TV coverage of the Proms.

Derham will be presenting this year’s First Night of the Proms and the Last Night of the Proms.

Katie Derham was BBC Music Magazine‘s cover star in July 2018, when she welcomed audiences back to the BBC Proms.