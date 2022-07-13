Who is Clive Myrie, the BBC Proms presenter?

Clive Myrie's deep voice is recognised across the UK, but it's usually heard breaking news, investigating injustices or reporting live from a war zone. Recently, however, you might have spotted him in slightly more surprising – and musical – places... the BBC Proms perhaps?

Who is Clive Myrie?

Clive Myrie is a BBC journalist, newsreader and presenter, who also presents the quiz show Mastermind.

He has worked for the BBC almost exclusively throughout his career as a journalist and broadcaster, having started out in BBC local news in Bristol before he was posted as a foreign correspondent to Japan, America, France and Africa, before becoming the BBC's Europe correspondent based in Brussels. In 2009, he became a presenter on the BBC News Channel, a segue to becoming one of the BBC's leading newsreaders.

As well as reading the news, Myrie has presented documentaries and reports on the Rohingya refugee crisis, the Mozambique floods and the Kathmandu earthquake. At the start of 2022, he became one of the lead anchors reporting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Myrie joined the presenting line-up for the BBC Proms in 2021, the same year he became the new presenter of BBC's iconic quiz show Mastermind.

Is Clive Myrie a musician?

Clive Myrie learnt the violin and trumpet as a teenager in his youth orchestra, and has spoken about having performed music by Schubert and Musorgsky when he was interviewed on the BBC's programme Essential Classics in 2017.

Clive Myrie is a big jazz fan. He joined the Proms line-up in 2021 to present the BBC's TV coverage of the Prom with saxophonist Nubya Garcia.

He previously hosted a ten-part series on Jazz FM exploring the last 100 years of jazz music-making.

He is also said to be a big lover of opera.

Which Proms is Clive Myrie presenting?

Clive Myrie is set to present the First Night of the Proms this year live from the Royal Albert Hall, kicking off the eight-week 2022 season of live music. The First Night of the Proms will see conductor Sakari Oramo and the BBC Symphony Orchestra, BBC Symphony Chorus and Crouch End Festival Chorus perform Verdi's Requiem, along with soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnston, tenor Freddie De Tommaso and bass-baritone Kihwan Sim.

He is joined in the presenting line-up this year by Katie Derham, Clara Amfo, Edith Bowman, Sian Eleri, Jess Gillam, Chris Packham and Petroc Trelawny.

Check out the full schedule for this year's BBC Proms here.