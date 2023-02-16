Hymn writer, conductor and gospel singer Philip P. Bliss wrote the hymn 'Wonderful Words of Life' in 1874.

Bliss left home aged 11 to start working in timber camps and sawmills, while continuing his education at the same time, so he could become a school teacher. A meeting with singing teacher G. Towner and musician William Batchelder Bradburya couple of years after he started his teaching career led him to pursue music.

Other hymns by Bliss include The Light of the World', 'Almost Persuaded', 'Hallelujah, What a Saviour!' Let the Lower Lights Be Burning' and 'Wonderful Words of Life'

'Wonderful Words of Life' lyrics

Sing them over again to me,

Wonderful words of life;

Let me more of their beauty see,

Wonderful words of life;

Words of life and beauty

Teach me faith and duty.

Refrain:

Beautiful words, wonderful words,

Wonderful words of life;

Beautiful words, wonderful words,

Wonderful words of life.

2 Christ, the blessed one, gives to all

Wonderful words of life;

Sinner, list to the loving call,

Wonderful words of life;

All so freely given,

Wooing us to heaven. [Refrain]

3 Sweetly echo the gospel call,

Wonderful words of life;

Offer pardon and peace to all,

Wonderful words of life;

Jesus, only Savior,

Sanctify forever. [Refrain]