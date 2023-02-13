'He Hideth My Soul' is another hymn by prolific hymn writer Fanny Crosby. She wrote it in 1890, when she was around 50 years old.

Fanny Crosby also wrote the hymns 'Pass Me Not', 'Praise him Praise him' , 'Blessed Assurance', 'All the Way My Savior Leads Me' and 'To God be the glory'

'He Hideth My Soul' lyrics

A wonderful Savior is Jesus my Lord,

a wonderful Savior to me.

He hideth my soul in the cleft of the rock,

where rivers of pleasure I see.

Refrain:

He hideth my soul in the cleft of the rock

that shadows a dry, thirsty land.

He hideth my life in the depths of his love,

and covers me there with his hand,

and covers me there with his hand.

A wonderful Savior is Jesus my Lord;

he taketh my burden away.

He holdeth me up, and I shall not be moved;

he giveth me strength as my day. [Refrain]

With numberless blessings each moment he crowns,

and filled with his fullness divine,

I sing in my rapture,“Oh, glory to God

for such a Redeemer as mine!” [Refrain]

When clothed in his brightness, transported I rise

to meet him in clouds of the sky,

his perfect salvation, his wonderful love,

I’ll shout with the millions on high. [Refrain]