What is tempo in music?

Tempo is a term used to refer to the speed or pace of a piece of music. For example, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Flight of the Bumblebee has a faster tempo than Chopin’s Funeral March

Tempo shouldn’t be confused with a piece’s time signature, which indicates how many beats are included in a bar, whereas tempo indicates how fast or slow those beats should be.

Tempos are measured in beats per minute (BPM). Working from the slowest to the fastest, here’s a quick guide to the different tempos used in classical music and the typical BPM ranges they fall within on a metronome.

The different tempo speeds

Grave (very slowly and solemnly, 20-40 BPM)

Lento (very slowly, 40-60 BPM)

Larghetto (fairly slow, 60-66 BPM)

Adagio (slowly, leisurely, 66-76 BPM)

Moderato (moderate or medium, 108-120 BPM)

Presto (very fast, 168-200 BPM)

Prestissimo (even faster, 200-208 BPM)

