Who wrote the hymn 'God Will Take Care of You'?

Canadian-American hymn writer Civilla Durfee Martin from Nova Scotia wrote 'God Will Take Care of You' in 1904. Her other hymns included 'One of God's Days', 'Going Home', 'The Old Fashioned Way', and 'His Eye Is on the Sparrow'.

Her husband Walter Stillman Martin was a Baptist minister, and when she could she travelled with him in his work, however much of the time ill-health forced her to remain at home. She died on March 9, 1948.

'God Will Take Care of You' lyrics

Be not dismayed whate’er betide,

God will take care of you;

Beneath his wings of love abide,

God will take care of you.

Refrain:

God will take care of you,

through ev'ry day, o’er all the way;

He will take care of you,

God will take care of you.

Through days of toil when heart doth fail,

God will take care of you;

When dangers fierce your path assail,

God will take care of you. [Refrain]

No matter what may be the test,

God will take care of you;

Lean, weary one, upon his breast,

God will take care of you. [Refrain]