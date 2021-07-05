August 2021

In the August issue of BBC Music Magazine, Jessica Duchen guides us through Saint-Saëns’s popular musical menagerie, Carnival of the Animals, ahead of its performance at this year’s BBC Proms. We also guide you through the full schedule for this year’s season and pick out some of our favourite concerts from the line-up. This year’s newest Proms presenter Anna Lapwood – organist, conductor and director of music at Pembroke College, Cambridge – talks to Amanda Holloway in this month’s BBC Music Magazine Interview.

Folk singer Sam Lee and cellist Matthew Barley invite us into the Sussex woods as they perform alongside the local nightingales. Professor James Goodwin explores the connection between music and mental health benefits, while Rick Jones reflects on the colourful history of the Royal Albert Hall as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Our columnist Richard Morrison makes the case for changing up the music we introduce to children, rather than simply referring to Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra. Plus, pianist Peter Donohoe tells us about the music that’s made him who he is today.

On this month’s cover CD, you’ll find masterpieces by two great Russian powerhouses, Rachmaninov and Musorgsky, while our Composer of the Month is the immensely underrated 20th-century British composer Ruth Gipps.

