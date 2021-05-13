Accessibility Links

June 2021

The June issue of BBC Music Magazine is out now, featuring the towering bass-baritone Willard White

Published:

In our June issue, we join the inimitable bass-baritone Willard White to reflect on his extraordinary career as he approaches his 75th birthday. George Hall explains the ambitious plans to rebuild Venice’s Teatro San Cassiano, the world’s very first opera house, and Steph Power tells the story of Delia Derbyshire, the BBC Radiophonic Workshop’s brilliant but misunderstood electronic music pioneer.

Plan your summer with our comprehensive festivals guide and discover the brilliance of Louise Farrenc, our Composer of the Month. You’ll also find the best recordings of Parry’s Songs of Farewell in this issue, as well as our BBC Music Magazine Interview with American composer Caroline Shaw.

On your cover CD this month is Poulenc’s Stabat Mater, alongside a choral collaboration between seven contemporary female composers. Plus, soprano Carolyn Sampson tells us about the music that’s shaped her life.

Click here for the inlay of this month’s cover CD.
